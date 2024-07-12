Head to Head Analysis: Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Zura Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Zura Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zura Bio and Gilead Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zura Bio 0 0 5 1 3.17 Gilead Sciences 0 12 7 0 2.37

Profitability

Zura Bio presently has a consensus price target of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. Gilead Sciences has a consensus price target of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.05%. Given Zura Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zura Bio is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

This table compares Zura Bio and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zura Bio N/A -64.56% -50.33% Gilead Sciences 1.76% 24.34% 8.36%

Risk and Volatility

Zura Bio has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zura Bio and Gilead Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zura Bio N/A N/A -$69.24 million N/A N/A Gilead Sciences $27.12 billion 3.21 $5.67 billion $0.36 194.36

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Zura Bio.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Zura Bio on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis. It also offers Yescarta, Tecartus, and Trodelvy products for the treatment of oncology; Letairis, an oral formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and AmBisome, a liposomal formulation for the treatment of serious invasive fungal infections. The company has collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc.; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc.; Tizona Therapeutics, Inc.; Galapagos NV; Janssen Sciences Ireland Unlimited Company; Japan Tobacco, Inc.; Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.; Arcellx, Inc.; Everest Medicines; Merck & Co, Inc.; Tentarix Biotherapeutics Inc.; and Assembly Biosciences, Inc. It also has research collaboration, option, and license agreement with Merus N.V. for the discovery of novel dual tumor-associated antigens (TAA) targeting trispecific antibodies. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

