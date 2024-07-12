Head to Head Comparison: Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Grab’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift4 Payments $2.73 billion 2.24 $86.20 million $1.49 46.81 Grab $2.36 billion 5.97 -$434.00 million ($0.07) -51.28

Profitability

Shift4 Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shift4 Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Grab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift4 Payments 3.38% 25.21% 5.83% Grab -11.86% -4.62% -3.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Shift4 Payments and Grab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift4 Payments 0 3 15 0 2.83 Grab 0 0 8 0 3.00

Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus target price of $84.22, indicating a potential upside of 20.75%. Grab has a consensus target price of $5.06, indicating a potential upside of 41.02%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than Shift4 Payments.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Grab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats Grab on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. Grab Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

