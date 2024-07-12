Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Up 123.8% in June

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 491,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Healthcare Triangle Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of HCTI opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. Healthcare Triangle has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 307.58%.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

