Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

HSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus lowered their price objective on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.67.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $186.79 on Wednesday. Hershey has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $248.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 14.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,965,000 after buying an additional 2,158,912 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,448,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,959,000 after purchasing an additional 537,419 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 18,495.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 294,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 3,404.3% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 256,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,879,000 after buying an additional 249,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

