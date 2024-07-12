HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,184,000 after buying an additional 1,549,091 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,027,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,704 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,709,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,332,000 after purchasing an additional 207,014 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,908,000 after buying an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

DINO opened at $48.08 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.18.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Argus raised HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

