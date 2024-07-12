Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Trading Up 5.1%

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.92 and last traded at $39.92. Approximately 55,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 321,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 4.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 2,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,648.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 2,350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,321.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,876.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,537 shares of company stock worth $278,193. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 58.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 5.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

