Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Honda Motor Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
