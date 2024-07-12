Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Honda Motor Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Honda Motor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,396,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Honda Motor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 86,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 49,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.