Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $157.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Houlihan Lokey traded as high as $137.95 and last traded at $137.47, with a volume of 272000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.02.
Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,761,000 after buying an additional 978,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $70,225,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 792,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,977,000 after buying an additional 286,746 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 693,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,128,000 after buying an additional 194,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 819.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after buying an additional 192,668 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Houlihan Lokey Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.67.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
