Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of HOV stock opened at $155.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.76. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12 month low of $65.22 and a 12 month high of $184.42.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hovnanian Enterprises

In related news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $224,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $224,977.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,816 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,417 in the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $4,259,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

