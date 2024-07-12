Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Trading 3.7% Higher

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.36 and last traded at $44.36. 7,364 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 2,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Company Profile

The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital Housing 100 index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of 100 equities representing the US residential housing industry. HOMZ was launched on Mar 20, 2019 and is managed by Hoya.

