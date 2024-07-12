HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $460.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $520.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HubSpot from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.58.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $489.77 on Friday. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $590.05 and its 200 day moving average is $602.95. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,491 shares of company stock worth $28,092,844. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

