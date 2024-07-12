Hunting (LON:HTG) PT Raised to GBX 520

Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.66) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HTG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.12) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.53) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.69) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 490 ($6.28).

Shares of Hunting stock opened at GBX 417 ($5.34) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £687.80 million, a P/E ratio of 756.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 410.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 348.61. Hunting has a 12 month low of GBX 227 ($2.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 465.37 ($5.96).

In other Hunting news, insider Bruce Ferguson acquired 2,292 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £8,663.76 ($11,097.43). 18.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

