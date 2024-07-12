Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 19th. Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.