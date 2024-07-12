Iain Martyn Bryant Buys 430 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Stock

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) insider Iain Martyn Bryant purchased 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.21 per share, for a total transaction of $22,450.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,612.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $67.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $68.25.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $554.32 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STC. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,963,000 after purchasing an additional 59,639 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,917,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 705,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,464,000 after purchasing an additional 31,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

