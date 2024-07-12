Ian Mattioli Buys 150 Shares of Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Stock

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Free Report) insider Ian Mattioli purchased 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 796 ($10.20) per share, for a total transaction of £1,194 ($1,529.40).
Ian Mattioli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 7th, Ian Mattioli purchased 456 shares of Mattioli Woods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 790 ($10.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,602.40 ($4,614.32).
Mattioli Woods Stock Performance
Shares of LON:MTW opened at GBX 796 ($10.20) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £414.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4,189.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 790.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 716.35. Mattioli Woods plc has a 52-week low of GBX 481 ($6.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 800 ($10.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Mattioli Woods Company Profile
Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.
