iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Update

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 890.5% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iAnthus Capital Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of iAnthus Capital stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. iAnthus Capital has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

About iAnthus Capital

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers cannabis flower and trims, such as packaged flowers and pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

