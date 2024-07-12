IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Shares Down 8.5%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.61. 165,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 708,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

