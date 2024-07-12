ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) versus Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Head to Head Analysis

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Free Report) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cortexyme and ImmunityBio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 0 0 0 0 N/A ImmunityBio 0 1 0 0 2.00

ImmunityBio has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.45%. Given ImmunityBio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ImmunityBio is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Cortexyme has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cortexyme and ImmunityBio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.97) -0.29 ImmunityBio $620,000.00 7,473.42 -$583.20 million ($1.09) -6.15

Cortexyme has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ImmunityBio. ImmunityBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cortexyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and ImmunityBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -70.96% -63.53% ImmunityBio -198,994.05% N/A -114.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of ImmunityBio shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Cortexyme shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.4% of ImmunityBio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cortexyme beats ImmunityBio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies. The company's platforms have generated therapeutic agents that are currently being or planned to be studied in clinical trials across various indications in liquid and solid tumors, including bladder, lung and colorectal cancers, and glioblastoma multiforme. Its lead biologic product candidate is Anktiva, an FDA-approved immunotherapy in combination with bacillus calmette-guérin (BCG) for the treatment of adult patients with BCG unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer with carcinoma in situ, with or without papillary tumors. The company has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute. It also has license agreements with 3M Innovative Properties Company; Access to Advanced Health Institute; LadRx Corporation; Sanford Health; Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd.; Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.; and GlobeImmune, Inc. The company is based in San Diego, California.

