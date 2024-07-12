Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) PT Lowered to $66.00

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on IMCR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

Shares of IMCR opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.96. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Immunocore will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

