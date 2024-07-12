Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

Information Services Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of III opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.82 million, a P/E ratio of -157.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.05 million. Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Information Services Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Information Services Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,011,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 81,891 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Information Services Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 813,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Information Services Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 129,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Information Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.