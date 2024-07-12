Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.
Information Services Group Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of III opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.82 million, a P/E ratio of -157.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $5.49.
Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.05 million. Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Information Services Group Company Profile
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
