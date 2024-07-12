InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.80.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24. InMode has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $80.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of InMode by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InMode by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

