Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.21% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000.

Shares of NJUL opened at $60.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.46.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

