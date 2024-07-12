Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 1,397.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 47.1% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BUFF opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $431.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

