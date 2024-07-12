InPlay Oil Corp. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Free Report) – Noble Financial raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for InPlay Oil in a report issued on Monday, July 8th. Noble Financial analyst M. Heim now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their target price on InPlay Oil from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

InPlay Oil Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE:IPO opened at C$2.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$200.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.30. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of C$2.03 and a 1 year high of C$2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.25 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.44%.

InPlay Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

