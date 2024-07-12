Insider Buying: Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Senior Officer Buys 36,000 Shares of Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin James Mackenzie acquired 36,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,300.00.
ORE stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56.
Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$87.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
