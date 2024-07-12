Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Acquires 134 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £201 ($257.46).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 131 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £199.12 ($255.05).

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SBRE opened at GBX 152.20 ($1.95) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 159.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 160.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £378.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,174.29, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.24. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 124.97 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.60 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 220 ($2.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 211 ($2.70) to GBX 216 ($2.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

