Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $4,345,776.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,742 shares in the company, valued at $725,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $4,330,585.28.

On Thursday, June 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $3,900,512.64.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $3,773,743.36.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $3,798,363.84.

On Monday, May 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $3,911,513.28.

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $82.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NET. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

About Cloudflare

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

