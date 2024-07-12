Insider Selling: Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) EVP Sells 5,931 Shares of Stock

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) EVP Valerie Morisset sold 5,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $39,500.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 444,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,588.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Valerie Morisset also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, July 11th, Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $355,500.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Valerie Morisset sold 12,342 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $87,134.52.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $338,000.00.

Eliem Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ELYM opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of -0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eliem Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eliem Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.