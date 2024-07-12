Insider Selling: Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Sells 8,497 Shares of Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $18,778.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 47,993 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $115,183.20.

On Monday, July 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 8,288 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $17,570.56.

On Thursday, June 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 46,574 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $105,257.24.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 12,725 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $28,758.50.

On Thursday, May 30th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 9,230 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $27,136.20.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 33,000 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $100,980.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 70,885 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $230,376.25.

On Thursday, May 9th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 30,600 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $94,554.00.

Protara Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ TARA opened at $2.34 on Friday. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TARA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Protara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

