Insider Selling: Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) insider John Macmichael sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.19), for a total transaction of £426,000 ($545,664.15).

Shares of SOLI opened at GBX 1,470 ($18.83) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. The firm has a market cap of £167.14 million, a PE ratio of 2,240.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,485.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,381.98. Solid State plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,010 ($12.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,540 ($19.73).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This is a positive change from Solid State’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Solid State’s payout ratio is currently 3,181.82%.

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.

