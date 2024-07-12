Interfor (TSE:IFP) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on Interfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded Interfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.50.

Interfor Trading Up 3.1 %

TSE:IFP opened at C$15.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$15.35 and a 1 year high of C$26.31. The company has a market cap of C$815.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.49.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of C$813.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Interfor will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,100 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$50,530.00. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

