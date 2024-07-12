International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Raised to $43.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s previous close.

IP has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $147,054. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $5,099,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 7.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 58.9% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

