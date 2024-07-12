International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 2.0 %

THM stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in International Tower Hill Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

