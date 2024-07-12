Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a growth of 1,828.6% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ISNPY stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

