Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $5.25 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $5.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.45. The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2028 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ITCI. TD Cowen upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $78.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.38. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $84.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.