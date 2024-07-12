Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Gap Down to $650.42

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $650.42, but opened at $636.69. Intuit shares last traded at $632.70, with a volume of 176,781 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.22.

Intuit Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $175.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $623.32 and a 200 day moving average of $630.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Intuit by 9.3% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,084,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,196,000. Talbot Financial LLC raised its position in Intuit by 0.5% during the second quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,920,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 6.6% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

