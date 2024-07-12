Intuit’s (INTU) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $760.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.22.

Get Intuit alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $629.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $623.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $630.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $175.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit has a twelve month low of $469.23 and a twelve month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Intuit by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,084,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,196,000. Talbot Financial LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,920,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.