Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,656 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,001 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,993,000 after buying an additional 771,571 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,188,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,929,000 after buying an additional 636,531 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,273,000 after buying an additional 133,536 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,146,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSCS stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0785 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.