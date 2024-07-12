Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the June 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $28.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.