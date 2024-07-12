Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0.3% Higher

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $500.60 and last traded at $499.40. 6,128,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 40,032,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $497.77.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $466.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.76.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 656,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,987,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

