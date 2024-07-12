Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,880,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,066,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,797,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $694,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

