Investors Buy High Volume of Kellanova Call Options (NYSE:K)

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,389 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 121% compared to the typical volume of 1,532 call options.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.1 %

K opened at $56.84 on Friday. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $68.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $4,847,718.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,686,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,594,413.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,838,732. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,582 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $38,939,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Kellanova by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,278,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,221,000 after acquiring an additional 689,395 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on K

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.