iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZ) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 24th

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZ – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Wednesday, July 24th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 24th.
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN Stock Up 1.7 %
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34.
About iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN
