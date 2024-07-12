iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,583,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,260,000. Etfidea LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXN opened at $85.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.57. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $88.10.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.