iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 60,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $28.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

