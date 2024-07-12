iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,346,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 61,853.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 154,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 154,633 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,714,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,451,000 after purchasing an additional 621,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITB stock opened at $106.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.79. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.