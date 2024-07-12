iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Holdings Lifted by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 318,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 200,562 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,093,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,869,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,277,000 after purchasing an additional 824,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0606 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

