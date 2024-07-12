J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on SJM. Argus dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.64.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $111.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $153.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

