Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Trading Up 1.6%

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32.28 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.41). Approximately 241,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,141,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.40).
Jadestone Energy Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.96. The company has a market cap of £173.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.59.
About Jadestone Energy
Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and Block 46/07 and Block 51 PSCs located in the Malay Basin, offshore southwest Vietnam.
