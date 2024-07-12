Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,349 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 497,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 29,524 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 355,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,265,000.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FEMB stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.